Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

