Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

