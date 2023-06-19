StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 8.0 %

BSQR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.29. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

