StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

