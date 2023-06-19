StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
