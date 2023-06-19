StockNews.com Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.