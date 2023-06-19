StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

OPOF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.