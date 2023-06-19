StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of XIN opened at $3.64 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.
