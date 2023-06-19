StockNews.com Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,817 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

