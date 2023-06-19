StockNews.com Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.14. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.