Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

