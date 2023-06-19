Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

