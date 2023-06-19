Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76.66 ($0.96), with a volume of 673815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.40 ($0.97).

SUPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £947.36 million, a P/E ratio of -595.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,615.38%.

In related news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 20,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,020.02). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,020.02). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £81,700 ($102,227.23). 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

