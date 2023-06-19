Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

