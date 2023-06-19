Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.34.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
