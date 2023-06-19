Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 580 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

