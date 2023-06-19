Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

NYSE BABA opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

