Sycomore Asset Management Buys 129,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Udemy worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Trading Down 1.8 %

UDMY opened at $10.61 on Monday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,328,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,814,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,236,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $1,309,583. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.