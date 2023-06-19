Sycomore Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 2.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $356.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.77 and a 12-month high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

