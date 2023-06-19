Sycomore Asset Management Has $27.40 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,465 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises approximately 7.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

