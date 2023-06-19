Sycomore Asset Management Has $785,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NYSE:AYI opened at $166.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.97.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

