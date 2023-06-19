Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Laureate Education worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,621,000 after acquiring an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 696,197 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,021,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 492,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,245 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.76 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

