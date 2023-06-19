Sycomore Asset Management Invests $1.15 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Plug Power Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

