Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.57 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.14 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

