Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

