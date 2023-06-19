Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 12,850 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunOpta Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

