Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 1,515 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $778.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $727.69 and a 200-day moving average of $707.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.