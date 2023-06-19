Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 1,857 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

