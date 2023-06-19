Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,580 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OC opened at $122.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.