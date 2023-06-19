Sycomore Asset Management Sells 12,280 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock worth $14,216,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $519.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $535.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

