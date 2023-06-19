Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 410,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

