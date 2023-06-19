Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,285 shares in the company, valued at $217,818,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,386 shares of company stock worth $9,562,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.55 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

