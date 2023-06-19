Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. Target has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

