Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CRWD stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.