Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

