Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $61.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About Realty Income

Get Rating

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

