Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $376.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

