Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.30 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

