Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

