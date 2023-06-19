Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

