Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

