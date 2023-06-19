Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.87 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

