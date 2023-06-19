Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.