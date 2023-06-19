Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $111.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

