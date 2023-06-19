Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 901.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 192,202 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

