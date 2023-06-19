Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.18. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

