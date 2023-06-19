Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $104.57 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

