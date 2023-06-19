Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 204,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 11.4% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,929,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

