Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.79).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 262.90 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.53. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.57).

Tesco Increases Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

