The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $141.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

