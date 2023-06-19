The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

